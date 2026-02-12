Family of Jaahnavi Kandula, killed in US by speeding police vehicle, to get ₹262 crore settlement from Seattle

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student who died after being hit by a speeding police vehicle in Seattle, has reached a $29 million settlement (around ₹260 crore), news agency AP reported. According to the report, nearly $20 million of the settlement will be paid through the city’s insurance cover.

Commenting on the settlement, city attorney Erika Evans told news agency AP: "Jaahnavi Kandula's death was heartbreaking, and the city hopes this financial settlement brings some sense of closure to the Kandula family."

She added, "Jaahnavi Kandula's life mattered. It mattered to her family, her friends and to our community."

What happened to Jaahnavi Kandula? Jaahnavi Kandula was killed on January 23, 2023, while crossing a street in Seattle. She was struck by a police car driven by officer Kevin Dave, who was responding to an emergency overdose call.

Investigations revealed that the officer was travelling at 74 mph (119 km/h) at the time of the collision. The impact threw Kandula nearly 100 feet, causing fatal injuries.

Also Read | Jaahnavi Kandula death: Cop crashed student while responding to overdose call

Bodycam video sparks outrage The case triggered widespread public anger after body camera footage surfaced showing remarks made by another officer, Daniel Auderer, following the crash.

In the video, Auderer was heard laughing as he described the incident, saying, "Uh, I think she went up on the hood, hit the windshield, and then when he hit the brakes, flew off the car…But she is dead."

His laughter, which continued for several seconds, led to strong condemnation from the public and within the police department.

Also Read | Jaahnavi Kandula death: South Asian community protest against injustice

Police department response Seattle’s interim police chief Sue Rahr addressed the issue in an internal email, calling the harm caused by Auderer’s comments “irreparable”. She said his actions had brought shame to the department.

Rahr stated that allowing him to remain in service would further damage the force’s reputation, which ultimately led to his dismissal.