A family belonging to a particular ST community was allegedly denied entry into a theatre in Chennai, despite having valid tickets to watch the newly released Tamil film "Pathu Thala". The incident stirred a major controversy with many criticising the move. However, the theatre clarified that the action had nothing to do with the caste of the family and they were not allowed inside the theatres due to censorship rules.

A video of the family being denied entry by the theatre staff despite showing what appeared to be valid tickets went viral on social media, drawing widespread condemnation. Some people were heard trying to persuade the staff to allow the family inside.

However, the situation turned into a frenzy when the audience gathered and took a different perspective without fully understanding the situation. To prevent any law and order problem, the theatre management later allowed the same family to watch the movie on time. They also released a video of the family enjoying the action flick.

The cinema house, Rohini Silver Screens, later released a statement saying that the denial of entry was due to the movie being censored U/A by the authorities. According to the law, children below 12 years of age cannot be permitted to watch U/A rated movies. The family had children aged 2, 6, 8, and 10, and therefore, the ticket checking staff denied them entry on this basis.

"A few individuals along with their children with valid tickets have sought entry to the cinema to watch 'Pathu Thala' movie. As we know, the movie is censored U/A by the authorities," it said in a statement.

Children below 12 years cannot be permitted to watch U/A rated movies as per the law, it added.

“Our ticket checking staff has denied entry on this basis to the family which had come with children aged 2,6,8 and 10."

"However, since the audience gathered turned into a frenzy and took a different perspective of the situation without full understanding, in order to avert any law and order problem... the same family was allowed entry to watch the movie on time," the statement read.

