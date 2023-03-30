Family of particular community denied entry to movie theatre. Here's what happened2 min read . Updated: 30 Mar 2023, 06:36 PM IST
The theatre clarified that the action had nothing to do with the caste of the family and they were not allowed inside the theatres due to censorship rules.
A family belonging to a particular ST community was allegedly denied entry into a theatre in Chennai, despite having valid tickets to watch the newly released Tamil film "Pathu Thala". The incident stirred a major controversy with many criticising the move. However, the theatre clarified that the action had nothing to do with the caste of the family and they were not allowed inside the theatres due to censorship rules.
