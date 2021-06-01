Family pension rules simplified in view of Covid-19 pandemic: Key things to know

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Narendra Modi has simplified family pension rules. Giving a brief about the important reforms undertaken by the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare (DoP&PW), Union Minister Jitendra Singh said, a provision was recently made for the provisional family pension to be sanctioned immediately on receipt of claim for family pension and death certificate from the eligible family member without waiting for other formalities or procedural requirements to be completed.

Immediate sanction of provisional family pension

In view of the ongoing pandemic, instructions were issued that provisional family pension may be sanctioned immediately on receipt of a claim for family pension and death certificate from the eligible family member, without waiting for forwarding of the family pension case to the PAO. This rule is applicable in case of death happening during the pandemic, either because of Covid or non-Covid cause.

What is the rule?

In accordance with Rules 80 (A) of the CCS (Pension) Rule 1972, on death of the government servant during service, provisional family pension could be sanctioned to the eligible member of the family, only after the family pension case has been forwarded to the pay and accounts office (PAO).

Provisional family pension extension

As per the Rule 64 of CCS (Pension), 1972, provisional pension is normally sanctioned for a period of six months in cases whether a government servant is likely to retire before finalisation of his pension, the statement said.

