Family releases CCTV footage showing Class 4 Jaipur student seeking teacher's help before death

Nearly eight months after the death of a nine-year-old student at Jaipur's Neerja Modi School, her family has released CCTV footage which they claim shows the child being repeatedly bullied inside her classroom shortly before the incident.

The footage has been presented by the family of Class 4 student Amaira Meena as fresh evidence to support their allegation that persistent bullying by classmates, coupled with the school's alleged failure to intervene, played a role in her death.

Family claims footage captures child's distress According to Amaira's parents, the CCTV footage shows the nine-year-old entering her classroom as usual, greeting a classmate, and taking part in a dance activity. They allege that she was later subjected to repeated bullying by fellow students, appeared visibly distressed, and sought help, but did not receive sufficient intervention from teachers.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does the CCTV footage released by Amaira Meena's family show? ⌵ The CCTV footage shows nine-year-old Amaira Meena entering her classroom, greeting a classmate, and participating in activities before being bullied by her classmates and visibly distressed while seeking help from teachers. 2 Why do Amaira Meena's parents believe the school is responsible for her death? ⌵ They claim that persistent bullying by her classmates and the school's failure to intervene contributed significantly to her distress, ultimately leading to her death. 3 How did the release of Amaira Meena's CCTV footage impact the ongoing investigation? ⌵ The footage was presented as new evidence by her family to assert claims of bullying and institutional negligence, questioning the adequacy of the police investigation and the chargesheet filed. 4 What actions are Amaira Meena's parents demanding from the authorities? ⌵ They are demanding accountability and action under the Juvenile Justice Act against those they believe are responsible for her death, including school officials not named in the chargesheet. 5 Should schools have mandatory anti-bullying protocols according to the family's advocates? ⌵ Yes, advocates are urging for the introduction of mandatory anti-bullying protocols and stronger child safety regulations in schools to prevent such tragedies.

The family has reiterated its demand that action be taken against everyone they believe is responsible under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. They have also sought the inclusion of abetment-related charges wherever legally applicable.

Amaira jumped from the fourth floor of the school building on November 1, 2025. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Parents question chargesheet The release of the CCTV footage comes shortly after Jaipur Police filed a chargesheet in the case. However, Amaira's parents, Vijay Meena and Shivani Meena, have alleged that the investigation remains incomplete.

They questioned why school principal Indu Dubey and founder Saurabh Modi were not named in the chargesheet, despite what they described as evidence pointing to institutional negligence.

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Speaking at a press conference alongside members of the Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh, the parents also alleged that investigators failed to adequately examine the findings of a CBSE inspection report. According to them, the report highlighted several irregularities, including the appointment of underqualified teachers.

"Filing the chargesheet is an important step, but justice will remain incomplete unless every person responsible is made an accused and arrested in accordance with the law," Vijay Meena said.

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Call for fresh investigation and stronger safeguards The family further alleged that police did not properly investigate the events inside the classroom before the incident and called for a fresh, impartial inquiry into the circumstances surrounding their daughter's death.

Backing the family's demands, Sanyukt Abhibhavak Sangh president Arvind Agrawal said the case had raised broader concerns about accountability in private schools. The organisation urged authorities to introduce mandatory anti-bullying protocols, appoint qualified school counsellors, ensure comprehensive CCTV surveillance and enforce child safety regulations more rigorously.