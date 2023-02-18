In a survey, conducted by Bajaj Allianz, it is found that people are focusing more on providing financial security for their families after the Covid pandemic. Bajaj Allianz's Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023 revealed that 71% of Indians have prioritised 'family's financial security' over other life goals.

Another top 'life goals' among the people who were surveyed were retirement planning, children's education, and a balanced lifestyle.

Besides, career growth, travelling abroad and ensuring adequate care for aging parents are also emerging as important life goals for Indians, the survey mentioned.

“The pandemic has certainly shaped our outlook towards life, career, health and family. A deep realization about wanting to do more and living a holistic life encompassing self-care, family-security, and societal-wellbeing surfaces across cohorts of socio-economic profile. Further, the survey underlines a key finding that Life Insurance continues to be a reliable anchor and enabler to India’s Life Goals," said Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

According to Life Goals Preparedness Survey 2023, post-Covid pandemic, 84% of Indians have the desire for living a balanced life compared to 51% in 2019.

Further two in every three Indians have health and fitness goals as their priority. There have also been two times increase in travel goals as compared to 2019, the survey added.

Additionally, 8 in 10 Indians across the salaried or business segment have career-related life goals--a 1.5x increase over 2019.

And around 40% of respondents in the survey said that ensuring adequate care for aged parents is their top goal.

When it comes to financial planning for life goals, Indians feel that they have not done sufficient financial planning for 60% of their own life goals.

61% of respondents said that it is difficult to fulfil the dream of building their own house. While 67% stated that financial freedom in old age is tough to accomplish. And, 58% expressed that achieving financial security for their family is difficult.

The survey was conducted with 1,936 people across 13 cities including metros, Tier 1, and emerging Tier 2 cities.