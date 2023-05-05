Famous Youtuber and bike rider, Agastya Chauhan, lost his life while he was riding back on his way to Delhi at a speed of 300 kilometers per hour on the Yamuna expressway. Agastya Chauhan had more than 12 lakh subscribers on YouTube and he used to enjoy a huge fan base among youngsters.
The accident took place when Agastya's Kawasaki bike crashed after it hit a divider. He lost control of his bike after the hitting the divider and suffered fatal injuries, said media reports. Injuries were so fatal that the young biker lost his life on the spot. Moreover, Agastya's helmet was also broken into pieces after the fatal accident.
Later, the Tappal police station, located in Aligarh district, took custody of his body. His body was sent to the mortuary for post-mortem to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida. The dead body was handed over to Agastya's family member after post-mortem.
Aligarh's Senior Superintendent of Polie, IPS Kalanidhi Naithani, called the accident a major mishappening and said that the famous YouTube bike racer died in a painful road accident.
After the mishap, Aligarh Police appealed to motorists to drive responsibly and with utmost care. The police also asked the two-wheeler drivers to avoid overspeeding. In the beginning of 2023, Agastya was booked under multiple sections of Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act for performing dangerous stunts on Deharadun's roads. According to TOI, Agastya was one of the 12 Youtube bloggers whom Dehradun traffic police had identified as those who perform stunts at the cost of public safety.
