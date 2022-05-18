Fan sends heartfelt letter to MS Dhoni, captain cool responds. Read here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dhoni was last month handed the reins of the CSK yet again after Ravindra Jadeja ‘relinquished’ the captaincy to focus on his game, following the team's miserable run in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL)
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
It is no secret that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has diehard fans worldwide. Some have gone to great extents to express their admiration for the former Indian captain, and he has reciprocated likewise.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
It is no secret that Mahendra Singh Dhoni has diehard fans worldwide. Some have gone to great extents to express their admiration for the former Indian captain, and he has reciprocated likewise.
In the most recent instance of this, a fan came forwards and sent a heartfelt letter to the Chennai Super Kings captain, to which, he has also replied.
In the most recent instance of this, a fan came forwards and sent a heartfelt letter to the Chennai Super Kings captain, to which, he has also replied.
“When it was dark, you made it bright and when it was already bright, you made it brighter in a sea of billions, we all consider each one of us different but we devotees are somehow identical, that’s why you affect our lives similarly," read the letter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“When it was dark, you made it bright and when it was already bright, you made it brighter in a sea of billions, we all consider each one of us different but we devotees are somehow identical, that’s why you affect our lives similarly," read the letter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Further, the sender expresses how and why he became a fan of “captain cool".
Further, the sender expresses how and why he became a fan of “captain cool".
“A 16-year-old me remembers you speaking in an interview about how essential it is to be humble and polite. About how important how important humility and taking calculative risks are for a person’s success. That day, right then, my life changed," the fan wrote.
“A 16-year-old me remembers you speaking in an interview about how essential it is to be humble and polite. About how important how important humility and taking calculative risks are for a person’s success. That day, right then, my life changed," the fan wrote.
“If I am seven percent of the person, you are someday, I would consider myself blessed. From the Indian cricket team to Chennai Super Kings, there has never has never been a day when the cricket fan inside me hasn’t thanked you for what you have done. O CAPTAIN OUR CAPTAIN, THERE SHALL NEVER BE SOMEONE LIKE YOU," they added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“If I am seven percent of the person, you are someday, I would consider myself blessed. From the Indian cricket team to Chennai Super Kings, there has never has never been a day when the cricket fan inside me hasn’t thanked you for what you have done. O CAPTAIN OUR CAPTAIN, THERE SHALL NEVER BE SOMEONE LIKE YOU," they added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The official Twitter handle of CSK recently shared a picture of the framed letter. Dhoni has signed it with the words: "Well written, best wishes."
The official Twitter handle of CSK recently shared a picture of the framed letter. Dhoni has signed it with the words: "Well written, best wishes."
CSK's tweet reads: "Words from the 💛 framed for life & signed with love!"
Dhoni was last month handed the reins of the CSK yet again after Ravindra Jadeja "relinquished" the captaincy to focus on his game, following the team's miserable run in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dhoni was last month handed the reins of the CSK yet again after Ravindra Jadeja "relinquished" the captaincy to focus on his game, following the team's miserable run in the ongoing edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The team has missed a playoff berth for only the second time in the history of the tournament and currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with only four wins in 13 matches.
The team has missed a playoff berth for only the second time in the history of the tournament and currently languishing at the bottom half of the points table with only four wins in 13 matches.