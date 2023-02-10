Fanboy Anil Agarwal reveals how Sachin Tendulkar inspired him to start his second innings
- Some people just bring a smile to your face…for me, it is Sachin (Tendulkar), Anil Agarwal said
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal had his own fanboy moment when he met legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at a recent event. Noting that the sportsman will remain an inspiration for generations to come, the entrepreneur said, “I can’t help but be amazed by his humble attitude despite being the legend"
