Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal had his own fanboy moment when he met legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar at a recent event. Noting that the sportsman will remain an inspiration for generations to come, the entrepreneur said, “I can’t help but be amazed by his humble attitude despite being the legend"

Posting a picture of himself standing with Sachin, he said on Linkedin, “Some people just bring a smile to your face…for me it is Sachin. Whenever we meet, I can’t help but be amazed by his humble attitude despite being the legend that he is."

He also spoke about how Sachin's comeback in 2004 gave him the courage to start his own second innings.

He writes, Sachin is an inspiration not just for young cricketers but also for people like me. I remember how in 2004, I was trying to set up my business and around the same time, Sachin had an injury which stopped him from playing his matches. Many believed it was the end of his career. Magar unhone kya comeback kiya (but he made a brilliant comeback)…this filled me with such josh (energy) and uss din se meri bhi second innings shuru ho gayi thi (and that was the start of my second innings too)…

As the young people in my team have taught me, he is true ‘the OG’, he concluded.

From time to time, Agarwal writes insightful posts on Linkedin and Twitter to keep his followers motivated. Recently giving out his secret recipe to success he said having some dahi-cheeni before his big speech improves his public speaking.

“Before any big speech, i eat some dahi cheeni. It's my good old lucky charm. My mother would feed me this when I was a kid, not just as tradition but also as her blessings," he posted on Twitter.

In another post, he spoke about how the students of the London School of Economics left him inspired when he went to the institute to give a lecture.