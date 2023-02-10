He writes, Sachin is an inspiration not just for young cricketers but also for people like me. I remember how in 2004, I was trying to set up my business and around the same time, Sachin had an injury which stopped him from playing his matches. Many believed it was the end of his career. Magar unhone kya comeback kiya (but he made a brilliant comeback)…this filled me with such josh (energy) and uss din se meri bhi second innings shuru ho gayi thi (and that was the start of my second innings too)…