Fans go crazy about Bhojpuri commentary, say it’s the ‘one of the best things to happen to IPL’2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 08:41 AM IST
Veteran actor Ravi Kishan earlier said that the joy of cricket would be ‘doubled this time’ because of Bhojpuri commentary.
“The joy of cricket, which is celebrated as a festival in India, is going to be doubled this time. We will tell you all the details of the entire match in Bhojpuri," wrote legendary Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan. And, it seems like the magic of Bhojpuri is working big time for viewers.
