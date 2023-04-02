“The joy of cricket, which is celebrated as a festival in India, is going to be doubled this time. We will tell you all the details of the entire match in Bhojpuri," wrote legendary Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan. And, it seems like the magic of Bhojpuri is working big time for viewers.

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 finally began on March 31, amid much fanfare and enthusiasm. The opening ceremony took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with Mandira Bedi donning the anchor role.

Meanwhile, there were also performances from Arijit Singh, Tamanna Bhatia and Rashmika Madanna. The grand event ended with MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya arriving on the stage in a chariot, and then posing with the performers, Jay Shah and Arun Dhumal for the IPL trophy.

Also Read: Jio Cinema faces criticism over ‘poor’ streaming quality of IPL matches

The season kicked off after the opening ceremony, with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on Chennai Super Kings. Hardik's side eventually won the season opener by five wickets in an exciting chase. The match saw many top performances with fans getting entertained. But the biggest hit in the season opener was the Bhojpuri commentary, which received rave reviews from fans on social media.

The ongoing IPL season can be streamed in 12 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Punjabi, Oriya, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Reacting to the Bhojpuri commentary on Twitter, fans went wild with their imagination.

Also Read: IPL 2023 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals preview

Many Twitter users have been praising the Bhojpuri commentary on JioCinema during the IPL matches. One user called it "lit" and gave kudos to the team. Others have hailed it as the true spirit of regionalism and have said that IPL with Bhojpuri commentary is a different level of fun altogether.

IPL Commentary is being relayed by @JioCinema in multiple languages but the true spirit of regionalism is seen in Bhojpuri

Arre Baapre! 🤯#IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/xv4V627375 — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) April 1, 2023

The Bhojpuri commentary has been described as “one of the best things to happen to IPL", with some users calling it epic. Some have even expressed a desire to learn the language by the time the IPL season is over. One user tried out the Bhojpuri commentary and found it to be "most epic sh*t ever".