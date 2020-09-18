Fantasy gaming app ads come under scanner before IPL 2020

The development came after Google on Friday decided to pull down financial services app Paytm and its fantasy sports app Paytm First Games from the Play Store for violating its gambling policies. Google said that Play Store prohibits online casinos and other unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting in India. While sports betting is banned in India, fantasy sports, where users select their favourite players and win if their preferred teams or players play well, is not illegal in most Indian states.