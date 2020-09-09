Fantasy gaming to contribute to growth of sports in India: Study

Abhishek Madhavan, vice-president, growth and marketing at Mobile Premier League said fantasy platforms being associated with the IPL in a big way is great for the industry. “There will be a lot of new users getting initiated into fantasy sports as a result. This is exactly why we have sponsored two of the top teams in the IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. We expect to see 100% growth in the fantasy industry over the next two years, with the market consolidating under the top two-three players," he said.