Fantasy sports sector gets a boost from NITI Aayog’s call for regulation

On the other hand, high courts in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan have passed landmark rulings for the platforms, terming them as games of skill. The Supreme Court is yet to make a decision on the same. Jay Satya, who has advised many gaming companies, said NITI Aayog’s recommendations will have persuasive value and can be used as an additional argument by these companiesin court. He also said the Centre should cover the entire gaming industry—which includes Rummy, Poker and more—instead of covering fantasy sports alone.