FAO's 75th anniversary: PM Narendra Modi releases commemorative coin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released a commemorative coin of ₹75 denomination to mark the long-standing relation of India with Food and Agriculture Organisation(FAO).

The coin was released on the occasion of 75th Anniversary of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day.

The event marks the highest priority accorded by the government to agriculture and nutrition and is a testament of the resolve to completely eliminate hunger, undernourishment and malnutrition.It is being witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Organic and Horticulture Missions across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government is committed towards procurement of agri crops at minimum support price (MSP) and termed it as an important part of the country's food security.

He further said that efforts are being made to improve Mandi infrastructure so that MSP buying continues in a scientific way.

"MSP and government procurement are an important part of the country's food security. It is important that it continues to function with better facilities and in a scientific way. We are committed towards this," Modi said after releasing a commemorative coin of ₹75 denomination on the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

He said the government in the last six years has been investing in boosting infrastructure facilities at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs).

APMCs (mandis) have their own identity and strength and they have been in the country for years, he added.

"The journey of FAO in making the vulnerable classes and masses stronger, economically and nutritionally, has been unparalleled. India has had a historic association with FAO. Indian Civil Service Officer Dr Binay Ranjan Sen was the Director General of FAO during 1956-1967. The World Food Programme, which has won the Nobel Peace Prize 2020, was established during his time. India's proposals for the International Year of Pulses in 2016 and the International Year of Millets 2023 have also been endorsed by FAO," the Prime Minister's Office had said in a statement.





