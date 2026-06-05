‘Far from the truth’: IIT Roorkee says ‘JEE-Advanced data breach claims are misleading, factually incorrect’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on Friday dismissed allegations of a data breach and privacy lapse affecting lakhs of JEE (Advanced) aspirants, describing the claims as misleading and factually inaccurate. The institute clarified that a temporary cloud storage misconfiguration did not result in the compromise or large-scale extraction of any sensitive data.

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IIT Roorkee, which organised JEE (Advanced) 2026, said the information being circulated on social media does not accurately portray the incident and alleged that efforts were being made to spread misinformation.

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It clarified, “The affected storage was read only, meaning no data could be edited or deleted. An analysis of cloud access logs confirmed that no bulk download occurred (the read-only access was limited to less than 0.05% of the data). No sensitive information was compromised or mass-extracted. This incident had zero impact on examination outcomes, including marks, ranks, and categories of the candidates.”

IIT Roorkee said that the information being circulated on social media is misleading and does not accurately represent the situation. The institute stated that attempts are being made to spread misinformation that is far from the truth. It added that on June 2, 2026, certain technical measures were implemented on an expedited basis to help candidates who were facing difficulties accessing their admit card details and to ensure the smooth functioning of the registration process.

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"These interventions resulted in a minimal, temporary misconfiguration in a cloud storage component. An ethical hacker, Mr. Rylen Anil, identified this misconfiguration and reported that he could access the concerned database. The issue was immediately rectified and access to the data was restricted," it further added.

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This year, Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2026, the entrance test for admission to the IITs. As the organising institute, IIT Roorkee oversees the examination process, announces the results, and works with the Joint Admission Board to manage admissions.

Under the existing eligibility criteria, candidates aspiring to secure admission to the IITs through JEE Advanced must either obtain a minimum of 75 per cent marks in their Class 12 examinations or rank within the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective education boards.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced), the gateway to undergraduate admissions at the IITs and other premier engineering institutions, saw 56,880 candidates qualify in 2026. The results, announced on June 1, included 46,773 male candidates and 10,107 female candidates.

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A total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared for both papers of JEE (Advanced) 2026, held on May 17, out of 1,87,389 registered candidates. Among 3,052 registered Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, 2,864 appeared in both papers and 887 qualified.

Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone secured the top rank with 330 out of 360 marks. Among female candidates, Arohi Deshpande emerged as the highest-ranked, securing an All India Rank of 77 with a score of 280 marks.

The examination also recorded the participation of one third-gender candidate, who did not qualify.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.