Farewell, Ratan Tata: India’s national icon’s last rites performed with full state honours

Ratan Tata was cremated with full state honors in Mumbai, drawing thousands, including celebrities and politicians, to pay their respects. His remains were displayed at NCPA before the final rites at Worli, attended by senior political figures amidst national mourning.

Published10 Oct 2024, 05:23 PM IST
The coffin carrying mortal remains of Indian industrialist Ratan Tata is seen at the National Centre for the Performing Arts ahead of its cremation in Mumbai
The coffin carrying mortal remains of Indian industrialist Ratan Tata is seen at the National Centre for the Performing Arts ahead of its cremation in Mumbai (AFP)

Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata was cremated will full state honours on Thursday evening amid nation-wide mourning. Thousands — including a slew of celebrities and politicians — gathered on the NCPA lawns in Mumbai during the day to pay their last respects to the businessman. Tata had breathed his last in the city a day earlier after a long-term illness.

Tata was given a ceremonial guard of honour by the Mumbai Police after his mortal remains were brought to a crematorium in Worli for final rites on Thursday evening.

Several senior politicians including Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde were in attendance for the final rites at Worli crematorium. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also in attendance.

“Have joined millions of Indians to grieve the sad demise of Ratan Tata Ji. Also laid a wreath on behalf of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” Shah wrote on X as he attended the last rituals on behalf of the Indian government.

The mortal remains of the veteran industrialist were kept till 4 pm on the lawns of the National Centre for Performing Arts in south Mumbai. His coffin — draped in an Indian flag — was flanked by a guard of honour, with a marching band of trumpets and drums accompanying the procession. 

The hundreds who queued to pay tribute on Thursday included a mix of ordinary mourners, high-profile business leaders, politicians and Tata employees. 

 

Tributes have also poured in from leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Ministers of almost every state.

The Maharashtra and Gujarat governments both declared a day of mourning — with the national flag flown at half-mast on government buildings across the region. The Eknath Shinde-led government also passed a resolution on Thursday calling for the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna to the veteran industrialist in recognition of his achievements.

(With inputs from agencies)

