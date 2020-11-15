'Farewell, Soumitra Da': Mamata Banerjee bids goodbye to Bengal's legendary actor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee on Sunday. Banerjee said that international, Indian and Bengali cinema have lost a legend today.

"International, Indian and Bengali cinema have lost a legend today. It is a sad day for Bengal," said the West Bengal CM, adding his last rites would be performed with full state honours amid gun salute.

"Soumitra da may have left us; his work, life and well wishes, his love for fellow humans, we can never get that back in our lifetime; there will be no one like him," Banerjee said, singing Rabindrasangeet Aguner poroshmoni.

Earlier today, Banerjee took to Twitter to pen an emotional note on the demise of the legendary actor.

"Feluda' is no more. 'Apu' said goodbye. Farewell, Soumitra (Da) Chatterjee. He has been a legend in his lifetime. International, Indian and Bengali cinema has lost a giant. We will miss him dearly. The film world in Bengal has been orphaned," she wrote.

"Best known for his films with Satyajit Ray, Soumitra Da was conferred with Legion of Honor, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Banga Bibhushan, Padma Bhushan and several National Awards. A great loss. Saddened. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and his admirers across the world," she added.

Chatterjee dies at 85

With Chatterjee's demise, an era in Bengali movies has come to an end.

Chatterjee breathed his last at 12:15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata today. He was 85.

The octogenarian actor's health condition deteriorated extremely over the past 2 days. Chatterjee's prolonged stay at the hospital since 6 October had taken a toll on his health.

An official statement confirming Chatterjee's demise said, "We declare with heavy heart that Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay breathed his last at 12-15 pm at Belle Vue Clinic today (15 November 2020). We pay our homage to his soul."

After his body was released from Kolkata's Belle Vue Hospital, it was taken to his residence at Golf Green.

The chief minister said from there his body will be taken to Technicians' Studio, where the film fraternity will pay him tribute. After that, his body will be taken to Rabindra Sadan for the common people to pay him their last respects. She said people can come and pay tribute till 5.30 pm by maintaining social distancing.

