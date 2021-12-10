The funeral procession of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, who lost his life in a military chopper crash on Wednesday, has left his residence at Kamraj Marg for the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment where his last rites will be performed.

The last rites of General Rawat will be performed with full military honours. The CDS is being accorded a 17 gun salute, as per laid down protocols of the Armed forces.

The accord has been followed by wife of CDS, Madhulika Rawat, who also lost her life in the same crash.

Here are the latest updates of this big story:

- Military personnel drawn from all the three services marched towards the streets as drummers played along in tribute to India's first Chief of Defence Staff.

- As the mortal remains of General Rawat, carried in a casket wrapped in a tricolour, was moved to a gun carriage, decorated with flowers, people showered petals and raised slogans in his praise.

- The Army said that civilians can pay tributes to CDS General Bipin Rawat from 1100-1230 hours at his Kamraj Marg residence tomorrow while the military personnel can pay respects between 1230-1330 hours.

The mortal remains of Gen Rawat and others who lost their lives in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash were brought on Thursday evening to Palam Airbase in Delhi from Sulur in caskets wrapped in the Tricolour.

All about the IAF chopper crash

* IAF's Embraer aircraft carrying Rawat, his wife and other defence personnel takes off around 9 am from Palam airbase in Delhi for Sulur airbase near Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu * Aircraft lands at Sulur airbase around 11.35 am * IAF's Mi17V5 chopper, with Rawat, his wife and 12 defence personnel onboard, departs from Sulur airbase around 11.45 am for Defence Services Staff College in Wellington * Helicopter crashes near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu around 12.20 pm * IAF confirms at 1.53 pm that its Mi17V5 chopper with Rawat onboard has crashed near Coonoor * IAF announces at 6.03 pm that Rawat, his wife and 11 other people onboard the chopper have died in the crash. It says one defence personnel, Group Captain Varun Singh, survived the crash with injuries and is being treated at the military hospital in Wellington.

