All rights reserved.

Faridabad doctor dies from coronavirus
Representational image

Faridabad doctor dies from coronavirus

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST PTI

  • So far, four doctors have succumbed to the infection in the city
  • The IMA appealed to all doctors to treat patients carefully and take care of themselves

One more doctor has died from coronavirus in Haryana's Faridabad, a spokesperson of the Indian Medical Association's local unit said.

One more doctor has died from coronavirus in Haryana’s Faridabad, a spokesperson of the Indian Medical Association's local unit said.

So far, four doctors have succumbed to the infection in the city.

So far, four doctors have succumbed to the infection in the city.

The spokesperson said deceased Dr Santosh Grover worked at Ashok Nursing Home in the NIT 3.

A week ago, another doctor, Archana Bhatia, died from the infection.

The other doctors who succumbed to the infection in the city are Renu Gambhir and Abha Sabharwal.

The IMA appealed to all doctors to treat patients carefully and take care of themselves.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

