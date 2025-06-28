Faridabad firm calls CA student ‘oversmart’ for asking about work hours and stipend; social media demands company name

A student has claimed that a Chartered Accountancy (CA) firm insulted them just for asking about work hours and stipend before applying for an articleship. The student felt that such questions saved time for both sides.

But, the firm replied rudely, calling them “oversmart”. The comment angered many online. People called the firm’s behaviour unprofessional and said such firms often misused students after registration.

Articleship in CA is a mandatory programme that students in India must complete. They do so under the guidance of practising chartered accountants.

The Reddit user wrote, “I contacted a firm and asked for timing and expected stipend, then said no need for oversmart. Why so? If my timing can't be adjusted, why would I be wasting time on going to interviews at these firms?”

“Instead, I can go on to those firms with whom my timing will be adjustable. I was trying to save time of firms too. But these kind of behaviour leave dent on the firm's image. These kind of principals exploit articles after getting registered. Stay safe, everyone,” the user added.

The student even shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat, which apparently proves the claim. Later, the student shared that he had joined a firm with 2.4 LPA.

One Reddit user asked the poster to “name and shame” the company. Many others also insisted.

“I’m an ex CA. I’ve completed CA but am working in a different field now. Tell me, I’ll take care. I know how it feels to do articles in a toxic firm and know what to do with them,” wrote one user.

While the poster did not categorically reveal the name, they claimed it was “some mid size firm in Faridabad”.

Disagreements on asking for stipends One user argued that, while asking for the timing was fine, the stipend needed to be discussed only at the end of the interview.

“And, it will be your wish whether to join or not after interview,” the user wrote.

Another user had a strong disagreement about it.