A Class 11 student was stabbed to death in a market in Faridabad, police said on Wednesday. As many as 10 people were apprehended in connection with the matter.

The student was identified as Anshul. His sister, Anjali, told police that her brother had an argument with the accused a few days ago.

Also Read | Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murder in UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting

The incident happened on Tuesday evening when they had gone to the market. As Anjali purchased snacks, Anshul began chatting with friends when the accused – Himanshu Mathur and Rohit Dhama – along with a few other men, attacked Anshul with sticks and knives.

Anjali and some locals rushed to help Anshul and took him to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday. "He was stabbed 14 times," police said.

The accused stabbed the boy in the abdomen, chest, back and thigh in less than a minute and fled the scene.

Eyewitnesses also reported that the victim screamed for help, but onlookers were too afraid to intervene, the Hindustan Times reported.

'Revenge' killing Meanwhile, Anmol, the victim's friend, told the police that the accused wanted to spread hooliganism in the Baslewa colony and that they used to sell drugs. They would often misbehave with the girls in the area, Anmol said, as per reports.

A few days ago, Anshul had an argument with the accused. "In a bid to take revenge, the accused killed Anshul," Anmol told the police.

Based on Anjali's complaint, an FIR was registered and 10 people, including Mathur and Dhama, were apprehended. All the 10 accused were between 19 and 21 years old.

The accused have bee identified as Harsh Mathur, Rohit Dhama, Himanshu Kumar, Karn, Mohammad Sajid, Rupesh, Karan Koli, Vasu, Deepak, and Jatin. Some of the accused have multiple criminal cases, including robbery, registered against them at various police stations in Faridabad, the Hindustan Times report added.

The victim's family staged protests and accused police of inaction and "laughing off" the matter when they had complained of Anshul receiving death threats on Instagram a few days ago.