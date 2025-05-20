Faridabad shocker: Man killed by four friends who inserted running submersible pipe into his private parts

In a shocking incident, a man was killed after his four friends allegedly inserted a water pipe into his private parts in the Faridabad district of Haryana.

According to Faridabad Police, Manoj Chauhan, a resident of Sanjay Colony in Sector 58 of Faridabad, was allegedly killed by his four friends — Atinder, Kartik, Sandeep, and Rahul — all aged under 30, while he was bathing at a farmhouse

The accused inserted a water pipe into Chauhan's private parts and released high-pressure water, causing severe internal injuries. He later died during treatment at a hospital, police said.

An FIR under relevant sections of criminal homicide in the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at Sector 58 police station based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Anand Chauhan.

In his complaint, Anand stated that on the morning of 17 May, the four friends took Manoj to a farmhouse. Around 9 am, they returned him home in critical condition, claiming his health had deteriorated.

The complainant said his brother told him about the assault before dying during treatment.

Police said Sandeep and Rahul alias Kabutar have been arrested, while efforts are underway to trace Atinder and Kartik, who are currently absconding.

During interrogation, the arrested suspects revealed they were friends with Manoj and had attended a wedding function on the night of 16 May, according to a report by news agency PTI, citing a senior police officer.

The following day, they went to a farmhouse near the dumping yard, where Sandeep held Manoj while Rahul allegedly inserted a pipe connected to a running submersible into his private parts. The high-pressure water caused fatal internal injuries

According to the police, all the accused were produced in a city court and sent to judicial custody.

