Farm economy to open up as restriction start to ease

PANIPAT, HARYANA: With the nationwide lockdown being eased in parts of the country from Monday, the agrarian economy is set to open up, bringing relief to farmers in this rabi crop harvest season.

Agri-machines could be seen moving on highways in Haryana and Punjab to prepare for the opening up of the sector, days after the announcement by the central government to ease restrictions that were imposed to curb the spread of covid-19.

Wheat procurement in states like Haryana and Punjab typically begins on 1 April but was delayed this year because the lockdown and unseasonal rains delayed harvesting of the crop.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the nation last week, had announced that even as the lockdown will continue till 3 May, there will be fewer restrictions from 20 April for districts which are not hotspots and which show improvement in reporting new cases.

As part of the notification issued by the union home ministry, the government has allowed mandis, procurement agencies, farm operations, agri-machinery hiring centres, and intra and inter-state movement of farm implements to operate.

The government has also exempted farm workers as well as manufacturing and packaging units of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds from the lockdown order.

Even as farmers were allowed to continue their work in the first three weeks of the lockdown, restrictions on ancillary section, including procurement of fertilisers and seeds, were posing a challenge. Lack of farmhands was another hurdle in harvesting.

Haryana chief minister Manohal Lal Khattar has reiterated that the state government will procure all grain from farmers. He also appealed to commission agents to extend a helping hand to farmers during this time of crisis. Mustard and wheat procurement, respectively, commenced from 15 April and 20 April in the state. The state government has written to the Centre to increase the minimum support price for wheat.

The Indian Council for Agricultural Research had advised farmers to postpone their harvest to 20 April in light of the restrictions. Harvesting of rabi (winter) crops such as wheat, mustard, corn and pulses usually begins in March.

