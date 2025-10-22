Farm fires down 77% in Punjab-Haryana — yet Delhi’s air turned more toxic after Diwali, report reveals major causes

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) plummeted to its worst levels in the last five years post-Diwali on Tuesday morning, following Diwali celebrations.

The post-Diwali PM 2.5 average was recorded at 488 µg/m³, representing a 212% increase from pre-Diwali levels, according to an analysis by Climate Trends, a research organisation focused on environmental and climate change.

Even on Wednesday, the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 345, which is ‘very poor category’, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

And this despite a 77 per cent plunge in stubble burning incidents this October due to unprecedented floods in Punjab and Haryana, the report says. The findings suggest that while curbing farm fires alone isn’t enough to clean Delhi’s toxic air, firecracker emissions remain the dominant cause of Delhi’s short-term air quality collapse during the festive period.

AAP - BJP political blame game The report comes amid a political blame game over pollution in the national capital, with the Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of forcing Punjabi farmers to burn crops and stubble ahead of Diwali.

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi president and former minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj, launched a scathing attack on the government on Tuesday, accusing it of failing to control pollution following the Diwali celebrations and questioning why the promised ‘artificial rain’ had not beenused to improve air quality.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Sirsa showed videos of alleged farmers burning stubble in regions like Tarn Taran and Bathinda.

“The Aam Aadmi Party, which has run an incompetent government in Delhi for the last 10 years, has been involved in questionable activities over the past four days... These visuals are from Tarn Taran and Bathinda, notice how people’s faces are covered. Farmers are being forced to burn stubble while concealing their identities,” Sirsa said.

The Minister also cited data from 2020 to claim that firecrackers were not responsible for the Delhi AQI today, which has plunged into the ‘severe’ category in key areas.

The analysis by Climate Trends of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data from 2021 to 2025, however, shows that Delhi’s air pollution levels during Diwali 2025 surged to dangerous highs, with PM 2.5 concentrations averaging 488 µg/m³ post-Diwali.

Over the five-year analysis, data show a consistent Diwali-related pollution spike, with PM 2.5 values typically doubling or tripling during the festival night and persisting through the next day.

Firecracker emissions remain the dominant cause of Delhi’s short-term air quality collapse during the festive period, the report said.

“This year’s Diwali has proven to be even worse than before the data clearly shows a sharp rise in pollution levels, with post-Diwali PM readings averaging around 488, compared to just 156.6 before the festival. That’s more than a threefold increase, making 2025 one of the most polluted Diwalis in recent years. The spike between the nights of the 19th and 20th directly corresponds to the widespread use of firecrackers across Delhi-NCR, Palak Balyan, Research Lead, Climate Trends, said.

Are green crackers sustainable? The severe dip in Delhi AQI comes with the Supreme Court allowing the bursting of ‘green’ crackers this year for a span of two hours. However, residents flouted the SC order and continued to burst crackers even beyond the dedicated slot.

A week before Diwali, the Supreme Court permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) between October 18 and 21 for Diwali.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the State PCB to monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI) from 18 October and submit the report to the court.

Balyan said visuals and ground data confirm that burning so-called ‘green’ crackers made no measurable difference compared to regular ones. “It’s now evident that allowing firecrackers during this time of year is simply not sustainable for the NCR region’s already critical air quality.”

How did stubble burning affect pollution? An earlier comparative analysis of satellite fire data, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) readings, and Climate Trends found that Punjab and Haryana together recorded just 175 stubble burning incidents between October 1 and 12 this year, down from 779 in the same period last year.

This about 77.5 per cent decline was primarily driven by flood-induced waterlogging that delayed paddy harvesting and prevented farmers from torching crop residue, the report said.

What do experts say? Experts analysing the Climate Trends report said that it is most likely that the high concentration of PM 2.5 is due to local emission of firecrackers in the different parts of the city on this auspicious Diwali festival night.

“Wind speed is quite low less than 1 m/s, with a direction of North–north–west, hence no chance to transport the pollutants from one place to another in a short span of few hours of firecrackers burning. As far relative humidity is concerned on different DPCC stations, the range remains from 60 – 90; in the rural agriculture belt of west side of the city it is nearly 80%, and at other places in the city center it is reduced about 10%” said Dr SK Dhaka, professor, Rajdhani College, University of Delhi.

“We conclude that green firecrackers enhanced the particulate matter at a rapid rate; and the pollution is of local nature not a transport from other places. It suggests that we need to check the quality of the green firecrackers,” Dr Dhaka said.

What are the key findings of the report? -The 2025 Diwali recorded post-Diwali PM 2.5 average at 488 µg/m³, a 212% rise from pre-Diwali levels.

-Peak concentration hit 675 µg/m³ late night on October 20, 2025.

-Wind speeds below 1 m/s prevented pollutant dispersion.

-Temperature drop post-Diwali (from ~27°C to ~19°C) created inversion conditions, trapping pollutants.

• Across all years, PM2.5 values increase sharply during Diwali, peaking either late at night or early morning after the festival.

• 2025 shows the highest recorded mean (488 μg/m3) and maximum concentration (675.1 μg/m3 post-Diwali), indicating severe pollution build up.

This year’s Diwali has proven to be even worse than before; the data clearly shows a sharp rise in pollution levels.

• 2022 and 2023 show relatively lower averages, with 2023 having the lowest pre-Diwali mean (92.9 μg/m3).

• 2025 Post-Diwali (488) is the peak value across all years, showing a concerning upward trend in post-festival pollution.