How poor land records add to farm frustration

In large parts of India, many key economically relevant facts about land—such as ownership, extant of boundary, pending legal claims, among others—are not easily verifiable. Even the simple act of digitizing existing records has moved at snail’s pace, with the task remaining incomplete in many states. Disputes, counter-claims and legal tangles are common in India’s land markets. These bottlenecks matter because 77% of average Indian household’s assets are locked up in land and real estate, according to RBI. In the US, this share is about 40%. For many Indian farmers, land would be the only tangible high-value asset.