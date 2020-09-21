Farm groups say bills got passed without scrutiny

The changes are in the right direction but unfortunately, the debate took a political turn, said Siraj Chaudhry, CEO of National Collateral Management Services Ltd, and former chairman of Cargill India. “Now that all hurdles to trade are gone, corporate players have to invest in building a relationship of trust with farmers. It may take a few years (to show results) since states have to be aligned and the ability of private players to invest is limited."