Farm laws: 40 lakh farmers will be there, Rakesh Tikait warns of Parliament gherao2 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 05:15 PM IST
- The BKU leader appealed to farmers to be ready as the call for the 'Delhi march' can be given at any time
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait recently warned that protesting farmers will march to the Parliament in large numbers if the Central Government does not repeal the three contentious farm laws.
Issuing a threat to the Centre, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader has said, "This time the call will be for parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors."
Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Farmers' protest: Tomar says govt is ready to talks if unions' respond to offer1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
FDA to release review of J&J’s single-dose vaccine2 min read . 04:54 PM IST
Centre extends PLI scheme to pharma sector, investment worth Rs15 crore expected1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Speaking at a farmers' rally in Sikar in Rajasthan, Tikait also demanded that a new law should be enacted ensuring minimum support price for farmers.
He also appealed to farmers to be ready as the call for the ‘Delhi march’ can be given at any time.
Tikait's comment came while addressing the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' of the United Kisan Morcha in Sikar, Rajasthan on Tuesday.
On February 18 at a maha panchayat at Kharak Punia in Haryana, Tikait said the protesting farmers will take the agitation to the poll-bound West Bengal if the Centre does not concur with their demands against the new farm laws.
He again reiterated the claim the next day and said "Talks are going on taking out a tractor rally to West Bengal."
Farmers broke barricades to enter Delhi and indulged in vandalism across several parts of the national capital during their Kisan tractor rally organised to protest against the Centre's three new farm laws on January 26. Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned.
Maruti Suzuki launches Swift 2021 in India at ₹5.73 lakh: Details here2 min read . 11:38 AM IST
RailTel IPO share allocation finalised: How to check application status2 min read . 02:34 PM IST
UPSC exam: SC denies one more chance to aspirants who exhausted last attempt in 2020, dismisses plea1 min read . 11:49 AM IST
COVID-19 vaccine: You have to pay for vaccine in private hospitals, govt to decide price soon2 min read . 03:49 PM IST
Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.