Farm laws are like a dagger through your hearts: Rahul Gandhi to farmers

NEW DELHI: Amid ongoing protests over the three farm laws, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday interacted virtually with farmers from several states. Accusing the Union government of ‘breaking the back’ of the informal sector through its policy decisions, Gandhi added that while demonetization and ‘ineffective’ rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) had affected the poor, the recent farm laws are like a dagger through the heart of the farmers.

Gandhi’s statements are significant as they come just a day after Congress president Sonia Gandhi advised party-ruled states to consider the possibility of drafting state laws to bypass the Central Acts. It also comes in the backdrop of the Congress intensifying its opposition to the farm laws particularly in Punjab where its government is considering moving Supreme Court on the issue.

“We were told (demonetization) was aimed at fighting black money but that was a lie. The main aim was to financially hurt farmers and workers. Rollout of GST had the same aim. Similarly during the coronavirus pandemic too, money was needed but they did not give any," Rahul Gandhi said during the 10-minute-long interaction which was telecast on his social media handles on Monday.

“The aim of this government is to break the back of farmers and workers. There is no difference between demonetization and the farm laws. Or between the rollout of GST and the farm laws. The only difference is that the three farm laws are like a dagger through your hearts…I am very clear that we need to oppose this not just for the farmers alone but for the country," he added.

During the interaction, farmers from states like Punjab, Bihar, Haryana and Maharashtra shared their views on the issue and raised concerns over minimum support price (MSP), scope of earning from their produce among other topics. Rahul Gandhi also recalled his involvement in the protests over the land acquisition law in Uttar Pradesh during 2011-12. He added that he realized farmers want rights over both land as well as farm produce.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to three controversial farm bills— the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020—which were passed during the monsoon session of Parliament.

