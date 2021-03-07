Farm laws: BKU's Rakesh Tikait to hold rally in MP's Sheopur tomorrow

The BKU leader said the farmers protesting against the new farm laws will also go to Kolkata to speak to West Bengal farmers as PM Modi reached there to address a rally today, ahead of the state assembly polls

NEW DELHI : Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Sunday said its leader Rakesh Singh Tikait will address three rallies in Madhya Pradesh from Monday to muster support for his ongoing agitation against the three farm laws imposed by the Modi government against the farmers.

The BKU leader will be touring Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Telangana to interact with farmers and widen the base of protests against the Centre's new laws, Yadav said.

"Farmers' meetings will be held in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, while two meetings will also be held in Uttar Pradesh in March," BKU media in-charge Dharmendra Malik said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Two meetings will be held in Rajasthan and three in Madhya Pradesh. The last three meetings will be held on March 20, 21 and 22 in Karnataka, Malik said.

Meanwhile, the BKU leader today said that the farmers protesting against the new farm laws would also go to Kolkata to speak to West Bengal farmers as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached there to address a rally today, ahead of the Assembly polls.

The farmers protesting to repeal three agri laws have finished the 100th day of their protest on Saturday. To mark the day, they blocked Western Peripheral Expressway in Kundli, Sonipat. The 136-km-long Western Peripheral Expressway, also known as Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway was under a five-hour blockade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

