Farm laws can't be implemented while matter is with Supreme Court: Agri minister

Union agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar , said that the three farm laws cannot be implemented yet as the matter is with the Supreme Court. The committee of the SC looking into the issue and is yet to submit feedback, he said.

The government and the farmers protesting the farm laws have had 12 rounds of talks, Tomar said, adding that the Centre is ready to talk to the farmers anytime.

On Wednesday, he said that the government is ready to resume talks with the farmers if they respond to its offer. The government had offered to put the three contentious farm laws on hold for 1-1.5 years and in the meanwhile work out their differences through a joint committee.

During an event on Wednesday, Tomar said the government is committed to the interest of farmers and agriculture, and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is making efforts to double farmers' income and strengthen the Indian agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait recently warned that protesting farmers will march to the Parliament in large numbers if the Central Government does not repeal the three contentious farm laws.

Issuing a threat to the Centre, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader has said, "This time the call will be for parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors."

Speaking at a farmers' rally in Sikar in Rajasthan, Tikait also demanded that a new law should be enacted ensuring minimum support price for farmers.

He also appealed to farmers to be ready as the call for the ‘Delhi march’ can be given at any time.

On February 18 at a maha panchayat at Kharak Punia in Haryana, Tikait said the protesting farmers will take the agitation to the poll-bound West Bengal if the Centre does not concur with their demands against the new farm laws.

