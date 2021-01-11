Farm laws: Can't end protest over stay order on implementation, say agitators

Reacting to the Supreme Court order to stay the implementation of the contentious agri laws, the protesting farmers' leaders said on Monday that it is only a temporary solution.

The leaders said that they cannot end their agitation now as a stay is only "for a fixed period of time".

Also Read | The curious case of the glowing beaches

"We welcome the Supreme Court observation, but ending the protest is not an option. Any stay is only for a fixed period of time... till the issue is taken up by the court again," Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union President Gurnam Singh Chaduni said.

The farmers want the laws to be repealed completely. The protest will continue even if the government or the Supreme Court stays their implementation, he said.

Bhog Singh Mansa, president of Indian Farmers Union (Mansa), said a stay on the laws is "no big deal".

"A stay is not a solution. We are here to get these laws scrapped completely... the government has in a way already agreed to scrap the laws when it said it is willing to incorporate as many amendments as farmers want," he said.

"We appeal to the Supreme Court to terminate these laws as these are not valid constitutionally," Mansa said, adding the protest will continue till the "the laws are not repealed or the BJP government completes its tenure".

Punjab Kisan Union president Ruldu Singh Mansa echoed similar sentiments, saying the agitation started with the demand of scrapping the agri laws and "it will end only when we win this fight".

Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union, said the farmer leaders are consulting their lawyers and a formal response will be given after the SC pronounces its verdict.

Supreme Court order

The leaders were speaking after Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to stay the implementation of the three new farm laws or said, it will put a stay on it.

"Tell us whether you will put the laws on hold or else we will do it. What's the ego here?" asked the apex court as the ongoing farmers' protest against the three contentious agricultural laws entered day 47.

A three-judge bench of the SC, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, is hearing a batch of petitions, including those filed by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, RJD MP Manoj K Jha, against the constitutional validity of three newly-enacted farm laws, passed by the Central Government along with the plea to remove protesting farmers from the Delhi borders.

Pulling up the Centre for its handling of the farmers' protest, the apex court said it is “extremely disappointed" with the way negotiations between them were going and will constitute a committee headed by a former Chief Justice of India to resolve the impasse.

“We are not experts on economy. You tell us whether the government is going to put on hold farm laws or we will do this," the bench said.

“We are sorry to say that the Centre has not been able to solve the problem and the farmers' agitation," it said.

Eighth meeting

The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 headed nowhere as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their "ghar waapsi will happen only after law waapsi".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via