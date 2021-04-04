OPEN APP
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait kicked off his two-day tour in Gujarat where he would be campaigning against the three Central farm laws. Tikait is scheduled to address farmers at Palanpur later in the day.

Taking a dig at the BJP and the Centre, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief showed his passport to reporters on his arrival stating that he has brought it in case it is required to enter Gujarat, news agency PTI reported. "I have all the documents with me. This is my passport if it is required to enter Gujarat," he said when the reporters asked him whether he was carrying Covid negative report that is required to enter Gujarat from other states.

Tikait alighted from a train at Abu Road station in neighbouring Rajasthan where he was welcomed by farmers.

Earlier this week, when Tikait was touring in Rajasthan, his convey was allegedly attacked in Alwar. After the incident, Tikait alleged that goons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to attack him. He tweeted in Hindi, "Tatarpur intersection of Alwar district of Rajasthan near Bansur road --- attacked by BJP goons --killing our democracy"

Following the attack, the BKU chief's supporters blocked National Highway 9 at the Ghazipur border. The Highway was opened for traffic movement later on.

According to police, four persons have been detained in connection with the incident, an ANI report said.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November of last year against the Centre's agriculture reform laws. The protesting farmers are demanding the repeal of the three laws along with a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

More than 10 rounds of talks between the central government and the farmers' union have failed to end the deadlock.

(Wtih inputs from agencies)

