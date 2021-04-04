Farm laws: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait starts campaign in Gujarat

Taking a dig at the BJP and the Centre, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief showed his passport to reporters on his arrival stating that he has brought it in case it is required to enter Gujarat, news agency PTI reported. "I have all the documents with me. This is my passport if it is required to enter Gujarat," he said when the reporters asked him whether he was carrying Covid negative report that is required to enter Gujarat from other states.

