Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farm laws: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait starts campaign in Gujarat

Farm laws: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait starts campaign in Gujarat

Premium
Rakesh Tikait to campaign against farm laws in Gujarat
1 min read . 05:44 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Earlier this week, when Tikait was touring in Rajasthan, his convey was allegedly attacked in Alwar
  • Following the attack, the BKU chief's supporters blocked National Highway 9 at the Ghazipur border. The Highway was opened for traffic movement later on

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait kicked off his two-day tour in Gujarat where he would be campaigning against the three Central farm laws. Tikait is scheduled to address farmers at Palanpur later in the day.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait kicked off his two-day tour in Gujarat where he would be campaigning against the three Central farm laws. Tikait is scheduled to address farmers at Palanpur later in the day.

Taking a dig at the BJP and the Centre, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief showed his passport to reporters on his arrival stating that he has brought it in case it is required to enter Gujarat, news agency PTI reported. "I have all the documents with me. This is my passport if it is required to enter Gujarat," he said when the reporters asked him whether he was carrying Covid negative report that is required to enter Gujarat from other states.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Taking a dig at the BJP and the Centre, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief showed his passport to reporters on his arrival stating that he has brought it in case it is required to enter Gujarat, news agency PTI reported. "I have all the documents with me. This is my passport if it is required to enter Gujarat," he said when the reporters asked him whether he was carrying Covid negative report that is required to enter Gujarat from other states.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Tikait alighted from a train at Abu Road station in neighbouring Rajasthan where he was welcomed by farmers.

Earlier this week, when Tikait was touring in Rajasthan, his convey was allegedly attacked in Alwar. After the incident, Tikait alleged that goons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tried to attack him. He tweeted in Hindi, "Tatarpur intersection of Alwar district of Rajasthan near Bansur road --- attacked by BJP goons --killing our democracy"

Following the attack, the BKU chief's supporters blocked National Highway 9 at the Ghazipur border. The Highway was opened for traffic movement later on.

According to police, four persons have been detained in connection with the incident, an ANI report said.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November of last year against the Centre's agriculture reform laws. The protesting farmers are demanding the repeal of the three laws along with a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

More than 10 rounds of talks between the central government and the farmers' union have failed to end the deadlock.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Chhattisgarh attack: Maoists were armed with LMG, looted weapons of security personnel

2 min read . 06:29 PM IST
Premium

Take custody of Mukhtar Ansari by April 8: Punjab to UP govt

3 min read . 06:13 PM IST
Premium

France cuts growth forecast as nationwide lockdown starts

2 min read . 06:04 PM IST
Premium

Protesting farmers build bamboo huts for protection from heat

1 min read . 06:02 PM IST

(Wtih inputs from agencies)

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.