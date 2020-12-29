OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farm laws: Farmer leaders accept Govt's invitation for next round of talks tomorrow
The Centre is not willing to engage on the agenda that the farmers want to talk on, said the AIKSCC
The Centre is not willing to engage on the agenda that the farmers want to talk on, said the AIKSCC

Farm laws: Farmer leaders accept Govt's invitation for next round of talks tomorrow

1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 05:57 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

The agitating farmers insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations

Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday wrote to the Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture that they accept Centre's invitation for next round of talks on Wednesday in order to resolve the protest against the recently passed farm laws, but insist the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations.

"We accept an invitation for talks at 2:00 pm on 30th December" the letter from the farmers read, in which they also reiterated their proposed agenda for talks including modalities to repeal farm laws and "mechanism to bring a law for providing legal guarantee on MSP."

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
New Delhi: Farmers sit near a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter night during their protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)(PTI25-12-2020_000267A)

Delhi shivers under cold wave, mercury drops below 3 deg C in some parts

1 min read . 07:22 PM IST
Realising a need for some breather to borrowers during the pandemic, RBI allowed a six-month moratorium on loan repayments

Bank asset quality may 'deteriorate sharply', cautions RBI

2 min read . 07:15 PM IST
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan

Harsh Vardhan inaugurates India's highest meteorological centre at Leh

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST
Former RBI governor Duvvuri Subbarao

Post COVID-19, India can bet on 3 positives for economic revival: Subbarao

1 min read . 07:06 PM IST

On Monday, protesting farmer unions Monday agreed "in-principle" to a government proposal of holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on December 30, but said the Centre should have spelt out the agenda of the meeting in its invite.

Abhimanyu Kohar, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of 40 unions protesting against the contentious legislations -- said the farmers have agreed to go for the meeting on the date proposed by the Centre.

The farmers' acceptance of the proposal came hours after the Centre sent them a letter suggesting December 30 as the date for the dialogue, against December 29 the protesting unions wanted.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout