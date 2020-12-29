The agitating farmers insisted the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations

Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday wrote to the Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture that they accept Centre's invitation for next round of talks on Wednesday in order to resolve the protest against the recently passed farm laws, but insist the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations.

Protesting farmer unions on Tuesday wrote to the Secretary of Ministry of Agriculture that they accept Centre's invitation for next round of talks on Wednesday in order to resolve the protest against the recently passed farm laws, but insist the agenda of the meeting should include discussing modalities for repealing the three legislations.

On Monday, protesting farmer unions Monday agreed "in-principle" to a government proposal of holding the next round of talks on the new agricultural laws on December 30, but said the Centre should have spelt out the agenda of the meeting in its invite.

Abhimanyu Kohar, a member of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of 40 unions protesting against the contentious legislations -- said the farmers have agreed to go for the meeting on the date proposed by the Centre.

The farmers' acceptance of the proposal came hours after the Centre sent them a letter suggesting December 30 as the date for the dialogue, against December 29 the protesting unions wanted.