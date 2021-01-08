Farm laws: Govt-farmers meeting ends in deadlock; next round of talks on 15 Jan

The eighth round of talks between the protesting farmers' representatives and the government concluded on Friday with the Centre remaining firm on its stance that the three farm laws cannot be repealed.

The next meeting on the issue is scheduled to be held on 15 January. The date has been considered keeping in mind the scheduled hearing on the protests and legality of the laws in Supreme Court on 11 January.

Farmers, however, informed the government during the meeting that they will stick to their demand for a total withdrawal of the reforms brought by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone

They said that they will only return home from the protest site at the Delhi borders when the laws are repealed.

"Our 'ghar wapsi' (return to home) can happen only if you do 'law wapsi' (repeal of laws)," a farmer leader said at the meeting.

After the meeting ended, the leaders termed it "inconclusive" and said that they will not accept anything short of total withdrawal. They also said that they will spend the harvest festivals of Lohri and Baisakhi at the protest sites if their demands are not met.

"The government is testing our strength. We will not bow down. It seems like we will spend Lohri and Baisakhi festivals here," said farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

Farmers' representative Hannan Mollah said that protesters are ready to fight till death. He said that going to court is not an option for them.

The government, on the other hand, insisted that the discussions stay limited to contentious clauses. The ministers holding the talks asserted that the farm reforms have been welcomed by a large section of farmers in various states and asked the unions to think about the interests of the entire country.

"Discussion on the laws was taken up but no decision could be made. The government urged that if farmer unions give an option other than repealing, we will consider it. But no option could be presented, so the meeting was concluded and it was decided to hold the next meeting on 15 January," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar after the meeting.

Reacting to the government's statements, farmers leader Rakesh Tikait said that they are not ready for a clause-wise discussion of the laws.

"Farmers will not relent before the laws are repealed. We will come back on 15 January again. We are not going anywhere. The government wanted to talk about amendments. We do not wish to have clause-wise discussions. We simply want a repeal of the new farm laws," said Tikait, the spokesperson of

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via