Farm laws have not been introduced overnight: PM Modi tells MP farmers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday tried to clear the air on the farm laws that have been facing stiff opposition from farmers who have been surrounding the borders of Delhi.

"Farm laws have not been introduced overnight. Over last 20-30 years, Central government and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms," said Modi while virtually addressing Madhya Pradesh's farmers at the 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen.

"I request all political parties with folded hands, please keep all the credit. I'm giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," said Modi.

People should seek replies from political parties who talked about agricultural reforms in their manifestos, he said.

"Political parties should stop misguiding farmers. It's been 6-7 months since farm laws were implemented. But now suddenly, games are being played to plough one's own political land through a web of lies," said Modi.

"Those who've started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the government or become part of government, what they did back then, the country needs to remember. Today, I want to bring their deeds in front of countrymen and farmers," he added.

Modi also touched upon the contentious issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP). He assured farmers that MSP regime will continue and said it will not be scrapped and that opposition is lying on MSP issue.

"If we wanted to remove MSP, why would we implement Swaminathan Commission report? Our government is serious about the MSP, that's why we declare it before sowing season every year. This makes it easy for farmers to make calculations," said Modi.

"Swaminathan Commission report is biggest proof of how ruthless these people can be. These people sat on Swaminathan Commission report recommendations for eight long years. They ensured that their government doesn't have to spend much on farmers, so they kept report under wraps," he said.

"Today, several farmers have been given Kisan Credit Card. Earlier, they were not available to all farmers. But we changed rules to make Kisan Credit Card available to all farmers across the country," PM added.

" ₹16,000 crore has being transferred into the bank accounts of 35 lakhs farmers of Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomed PM Modi at the event.

"PM Modi wants to double the income of farmers. Mandis won't be closed at all. Congress is shedding crocodile tears, Kamal Nath had distributed fake loan waiver certificates," claimed Chouhan.

Meanwhile, protesting farmers at the Singhu border are making arrangements to install waterproof tents to protect them from the cold weather conditions.

Farmers' protest against the three farm laws passed by the Centre has entered its 23rd day today.

"We are preparing ourselves for a longer stay as our fight against black laws will continue. It's getting colder, so we're putting more tents," said a protester.

"PM should talk to the farmers and take back the farm laws. We will not give up our fight against these laws," said Dayal Singh, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab.

While the protesters including women, children and senior citizens remain at the Singhu border amid chilly weather, they have started facing difficulties as the national capital's temperature started dipping.

