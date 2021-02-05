Lok Sabha has been adjourned until Monday after opposition parties raised slogans demanding a repeal of farm laws as soon as the house convened at 6 pm.

The house was disrupted multiple times during the day on Friday, with the proceedings being earlier adjourned until 6 pm.

While the Congress, Left parties and the DMK shouted slogans against the reforms in the well of the house, Speaker Om Birla continued with the Question Hour. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was responding to supplementary questions on Covid-19 vaccination.

Birla urged the opposition leaders to participate in the Question Hour but later adjourned the house till 6 pm as proceedings were being disrupted.

House proceedings are being repeatedly adjourned over farm law stir ever since the budget session began. Opposition parties have also met the Lok Sabha Speaker and demanded a separate discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address and the new farm laws.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday put up a strong defence of the new agri laws in Rajya Sabha.

He said the government's offer to amend the laws to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws and none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna.

Acknowledging that the three laws are currently a burning issue, the senior minister said opposition parties criticised the government and even termed the three legislations as "kala kanun" (black law).

"For two months I kept asking farmer unions what is kala in the laws so that I can try to rectify. But I could not get the answer. Also, nobody (from opposition benches) tried to point out the provisions in the laws which are against farmers," he said.

"If you are protesting against the law, then discussion should be held on its provisions. Unfortunately, this is not happening," Tomar said after the session.

The agri minister further stated that the government is ready to have a discussion with the farmers if a proposal comes from their side.

"So, I have told all the leaders of the parties as well as farmers that the government is ready for an open discussion. We have been talking to them. We have given them a proposal, we will talk with them again after their proposal comes," Tomar said.

The government had offered to put the farm laws on hold for 12 to 18 months, but farmers have stuck to their demands of a complete withdrawal.

Eleven rounds of talks between the protesting unions and the government have remained inconclusive. After the last talks, Tomar had said that they are ready for another round of meeting if the farmers wish to discuss the temporary suspension.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Wester Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at different borders of the national capital demanding repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement On Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The Supreme Court has stayed their implementation till further order.

They are also demanding a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.





