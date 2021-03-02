Farm laws: Protesting farmers to block KMP Expressway for 5 hrs on Saturday

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farm unions, said on Tuesday that the farmers protesting the Centre's agri laws will block the Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway on 6 March, the 100th day since the protest have begun. The Expressway will be blocked for five hours from 11 am to 4 pm.

"From 5 March, the 'MSP Dilao' movement will begin in Karnataka asking the Prime Minister to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops. On 8 March, which is International Women's Day, all the women protestors will be brought to the front at all protest sites," he said.

The farmer unions will appeal to people to punish the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies in the Assembly Elections who had brought the anti-farmers laws, Yadav said. "We will go to the boll-bound states," he said. This programme is said to begin in Kolkata on 12 March through a public meeting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In a meeting with 10 major trade unions, it was decided in-principle that farmers and labourers will fight this battle together," Yogendra Yadav said. Labourers and employees will take to streets across the country against privatisation and corporatization on 15 March and farmers will join them, he said.

The 136-km KMP Expressway or the western peripheral expressway was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.

It was built to decongest the ever-busy roads of Delhi, especially by reducing the number of trucks entering the national capital, thus helping to curb pollution. It provides high-speed link between northern Haryana and southern districts and gives uninterrupted high-speed link for traffic, especially commercial traffic, from Haryana to neighbouring states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With inputs from agencies

