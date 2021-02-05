Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that protests over farm laws were limited to only one state. Addressing the Rajya Sabha session in the Parliament, Tomar also added that farmers are being instigated.

"Farmer unions, opposition parties have failed to point out a single flaw in three new farm laws," he said in the Rajya Sabha, adding that the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to the welfare of farmers.

Putting up a strong defence of the new farm laws, Tomar said the government's offer to amend them to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws and that none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna.

His comments in Rajya Sabha referred to protests at the border points of the national capital being led by farmers from Punjab.

The government, he said, is committed to welfare of farmers and to the continuation of the mandi system of procurement of crops on minimum support price (MSP) based mechanism.

The laws give farmers alternatives to sell their produce outside 'mandis', and unlike the state government notified market places, such sale would not attract any tax.

"The agitation should have been against the tax levied (by state government) on sale made in mandis but strangely the protests are against freeing of the system from such taxes," he said, intervening during the discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the start of the Budget Session.

Tomar said farmer unions and the opposition have not been able to point out any lacuna in the three laws.

"Government's offer to make amendments in the laws does not mean there are any shortcomings in them," the minister added.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws.

