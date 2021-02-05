OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Farm laws: Protests limited to only one state, farmers being instigated, says Tomar in RS
India’s agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar (AP)
India’s agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar (AP)

Farm laws: Protests limited to only one state, farmers being instigated, says Tomar in RS

2 min read . Updated: 05 Feb 2021, 01:44 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

'Farmer unions, opposition parties have failed to point out a single flaw in three new farm laws,' said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that protests over farm laws were limited to only one state. Addressing the Rajya Sabha session in the Parliament, Tomar also added that farmers are being instigated.

"Farmer unions, opposition parties have failed to point out a single flaw in three new farm laws," he said in the Rajya Sabha, adding that the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are committed to the welfare of farmers.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Aim to achieve $25 bn in defence production, $5 bn exports by 2025: Rajnath Singh

2 min read . 02:46 PM IST
NewFILE PHOTO: Video-streaming app Kuaishou is pictured on a mobile phone in this illustration picture.

Chinese TikTok rival Kuaishou nearly triples on Hong Kong debut

2 min read . 02:32 PM IST
This illustration picture shows a syringe and a bottle reading 'Covid-19 Vaccine' next to AstraZeneca company and University of Oxford logos

More Indians willing to take covid vaccine if political leaders do: Survey

2 min read . 02:20 PM IST
CM K Palaniswami said the scheme would come into immediate effect and the required financial allocation would be made by his govt.

Tamil Nadu govt announces 12,110 crore farm loan waiver ahead of election

1 min read . 02:27 PM IST

Putting up a strong defence of the new farm laws, Tomar said the government's offer to amend them to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws and that none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna.

His comments in Rajya Sabha referred to protests at the border points of the national capital being led by farmers from Punjab.

The government, he said, is committed to welfare of farmers and to the continuation of the mandi system of procurement of crops on minimum support price (MSP) based mechanism.

The laws give farmers alternatives to sell their produce outside 'mandis', and unlike the state government notified market places, such sale would not attract any tax.

"The agitation should have been against the tax levied (by state government) on sale made in mandis but strangely the protests are against freeing of the system from such taxes," he said, intervening during the discussion on a motion thanking the President for his address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the start of the Budget Session.

Tomar said farmer unions and the opposition have not been able to point out any lacuna in the three laws.

"Government's offer to make amendments in the laws does not mean there are any shortcomings in them," the minister added.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting at three border points on the outskirts of Delhi demanding a complete repeal of the three farm laws.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout