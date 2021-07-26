Bhartiya Kisan Union's Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the protesting farmers would go by tractors to Ghazipur border on August 14 and 15. "On August 15, we will hoist flag. Tractors from two districts will go," Tikait said.

Tikait also said that the Samyukta Morcha, a coalition of over 40 unions, had decided to go to Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and other parts of the country and talk to farmers on government's policies and work. "On September 5, there will be a big panchayat in Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh). The entire country is captured," the BKU leader said.

Tikait also said that farmers did not remove national flag on January 26 last year, when they took out first tractor rally in Delhi. During the rally which was allowed by Delhi Police with certain conditions, farmers deviated from the mutually-agreed routes and clashed with police personnel and entered Red Fort.

At Red Fort, protesting farmers had hoisted their own

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against three farm laws brought in by the Centre. They have also been backed by a section of opposition parties including the Congress in their protests against the Centre.

On Monday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi drove a tractor to Parliament along with other party MPs and demanded that the agricultural laws be scrapped. Gandhi, along with party MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill and other leaders like Randeep Surjewala, also carried banners and raised slogans.

"We have brought the message of farmers to Parliament. Their issue is not being allowed to be discussed in Parliament and farmers all over the country are being suppressed and that is why we are here. These black laws should be withdrawn," Rahul Gandhi said while speaking to reporters.

The former Congress chief claimed that farm laws were aimed to help only two-three industrialists. "The entire country knows for whom these laws have been brought. These laws are not for the benefit of farmers and that is why they have to be withdrawn," he added.

Today. some farmer leaders said that they will take out a tractor parade in Jind district of Haryana on Independence Day. “On August 15, we will take out a tractor parade. Our tableaux will display the tools which we use in farming," Satbir Pehalwan Barsola said. The parade, in which the national flag and “kisan flag" will be put up on farm vehicles, will start and culminate at the protest site at Khatkar toll plaza here, he said.

