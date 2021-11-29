Congress’ Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury protested the passage of the bill in such a manner, demanding discussion on it. The move to scrap the laws also needs the approval of the . The repeal bill was pushed through the lower house in a hasty voice vote despite opposition demands for a debate.

Ahead of Monday’s scrapping of the legislation, farmers’ groups had said they would keep pushing with their protests to press the government for other demands, including legal guarantee for crop prices.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

