Farm Laws Repeal Bill passed by the Lok Sabha
Farm Laws Repeal Bill was tabled by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Farm Laws Repeal Bill was tabled by Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar
The move to scrap the laws also needs the approval of the . The repeal bill was pushed through the lower house in a hasty voice vote despite opposition demands for a debate.
Congress’ Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury protested the passage of the bill in such a manner, demanding discussion on it.
Ahead of Monday’s scrapping of the legislation, farmers’ groups had said they would keep pushing with their protests to press the government for other demands, including legal guarantee for crop prices.
In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
