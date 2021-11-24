The Union Cabinet is likely to approve the proposal to withdraw three controversial farm laws today that triggered year-long protests by thousands of farmers.

Sources in the government said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Union Cabinet is likely to take up on Wednesday, November 24 the withdrawal of the three Farm laws for approval. The Bills for withdrawal of the laws shall then be introduced in the forthcoming Parliament session,"

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion of Guru Parab festival announced that the Centre has decided to repeal the farm laws.

“While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our efforts that we could not explain the truth to some of our farmer brothers," the PM said last week.

"I urge farmers to return to their homes, their farms and their families, and I also request them to start afresh."

The government would repeal the laws in the new session of parliament, starting this month, he had also said.

Winter session: bill to repeal three farm laws on agenda

The Centre on Tuesday listed a bill to repeal three farm laws in its agenda for the winter session of parliament beginning November 29. As many as 26 new bills are on the agenda of the government.

However, the Agriculture Ministry is deliberating on dates to discuss the three farm laws in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament. During a press conference yesterday, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi confirmed the same saying, "The Ministry of Agriculture is deliberating and it will be decided. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced it. When it comes to Parliament we will look into as to when it should be listed."

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

