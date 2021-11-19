The Congress party on Friday announced that it would observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' across the country tomorrow “in recognition of consistent and spirited fight of the farmers against the flawed decisions."

The party further asked the state units to organise Kisan Vijay Rallies and Kisan Vijay Sabhas celebrating the cause.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that his government would repeal three controversial agriculture laws that triggered year-long protest by thousand of farmers across the nation.

“While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our efforts that we could not explain the truth to some of our farmer brothers," the PM said.

"I urge farmers to return to their homes, their farms and their families, and I also request them to start afresh."

The government would repeal the laws in the new session of parliament, starting this month, he said.

In a democracy, decisions should be taken after talks with stakeholder: Sonia Gandhi

Speaking on the issue, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi said, Today, the sacrifices of more than 700 farmer families, whose members laid down their lives in this struggle for justice, have paid off. Today, truth, justice, & non-violence have won.

“Today, the conspiracy hatched by those in power against farmers & labourers has lost & so has the arrogance of dictatorial rulers. Today, the conspiracy to attack livelihood & agriculture has been defeated. Today, Annadatas have won."

In a democracy, any decision should be taken after talks with every stakeholder and deliberations with the Opposition. I hope the Modi Govt has at least learned something for the future, the Congress leader said.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi said, "Now, sensing defeat in polls, you have suddenly started to realise the reality of this country -- this country has been built by farmers, it is a country of farmers, they are the real protectors of the country and no government can run the country by trampling upon the interests of the farmers."

(With inputs from agencies)

