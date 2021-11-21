The Union Cabinet will take up and approve the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws during its next meeting on November 24, Wednesday, according to government sources. This will be days before the Winter Session of the Parliament, which will begin from November 29.

After receiving the Cabinet's approval, the proposal to repeal the farm laws will be introduced in the Parliament during the upcoming session.

The three farm laws are - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation Friday on the occasion of Gurupurab, had announced the government's intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.

The government will now bring bills for the withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament following the prime minister's announcement.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers sitting at three sites on Delhi's borders since November last year have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals them.

(With agencies' input)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.