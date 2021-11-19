After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing the three contentious farm laws, Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait today said that the farmers' agitation has not ended.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

The PM said that the government will complete the constitutional process to repeal these laws in the upcoming Parliament session starting at the end of this month.

"Agitation isn't ending. Who told you that the agitation is ending? It'll continue," said Tikait.

"They've just taken laws back, they should go to Parliament and make this legal. We have Samyukt Morcha 9-member committee meeting today. Everything will be decided there. If the government wants to put forth their side, they should do it there," he added.

Further, the BKU leader said that there are many issues pending like the cases against farmers and electricity bills which have to be resolved before the agitation is ended.

"MSP Guarantee Act is an issue too. Committee will be formed which will have the member of BKU that will talk to Government over other issues, we can't keep agitating on all the issues," said Tikait.

Earlier, speaking to news agency ANI, Tikait had said, "This decision also seems to be an election gimmick, given the manner in which the graph of Centre is going down and their image is getting affected. They are working under the pressure of the companies, only to benefit them."

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act.

With agency inputs

