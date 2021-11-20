Telangana government will be giving ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh to the families of 750 plus farmers who lost their lives in farmers' agitation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao declared today. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of the three controversial agricultural laws that triggered year-long protests by thousands of farmers.

Rao said, “We will provide ₹3 Lakhs ex-gratia, on behalf of the Telangana government, to the bereaved families of farmers who lost their life in farmers' agitation."

"We urge the Centre to provide compensation of ₹25 lakhs to each bereaved family," he said.

The chief minister further said, "We urge Central Government to withdraw the cases filed against the farmers (during farmers' agitation)."

Praising him for the initiative, Telangana minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter to say, “Proud of Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO #KCR Garu for announcing ₹3 lakh ex-gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost lives fighting the #FarmLaws in NCR. He also demanded Govt of India to announce ₹25 lakh to each farmer family and also withdraw all cases unconditionally."

Proud of Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO #KCR Garu for announcing ₹3 lakh ex gratia to all the 750 plus farmers who lost lives fighting the #FarmLaws in NCR 👍



He also demanded Govt of India to announce ₹25 lakh ex gratia to each farmer family & also withdraw all cases unconditionally — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 20, 2021

Thousands of farmers across the country have been protesting the laws since they were passed in 2020. In a major climb down, the PM announced to repeal the farm laws on the auspicious occasion of Guru Parab on Friday.

During his address to the nation yesterday, the PM said, “While apologizing to the nation, I want to say with a sincere and pure heart that maybe something was lacking in our efforts that we could not explain the truth to some of our farmer brothers."

Despite the announcement, the farmers have said they will not end the movement till the laws are formally taken back. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of more than 40 farmer bodies leading the agitation, announced on Saturday that they will go ahead with the programmes announced earlier.

(With inputs from agencies)

