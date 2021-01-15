OPEN APP
Farm laws stir: 9th round of talks underway between farmers and govt
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait along with other farmers' leaders arrive at the Vigyan Bhavan to hold the ninth round of meeting with the government over the farm laws. (ANI Photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait along with other farmers' leaders arrive at the Vigyan Bhavan to hold the ninth round of meeting with the government over the farm laws. (ANI Photo)

Farm laws stir: 9th round of talks underway between farmers and govt

2 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 02:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws

The ninth round of talks between protesting farmer unions and three central ministers, in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling appointing a four-member panel to resolve the impasse, is underway in the national capital on Friday afternoon.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railways, Commerce and Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash, who is an MP from Punjab, are holding the talks with the representatives of around 40 farmer unions at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi to break the over-a-month-long deadlock on the three new farm laws.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

As per reports, the farmer representatives who are attending the meeting with the government have rejected the Centre's proposal to amend the farm laws. They are reportedly firm on the repeal of farm laws.

On Thursday, Tomar had said that the government's ninth round of negotiations with protesting farmer unions would take place as scheduled and the Centre was hopeful of positive discussions.

"The government is ready to hold talks with farmer leaders with an open mind," Tomar had said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

The Supreme Court on 11 January had stayed the implementation of the three laws till further orders and appointed a four-member panel to resolve the impasse.

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday recused himself from the committee appointed by the apex court.

Shetkari Sanghatana (Maharashtra) president Anil Ghanwat, International Food Policy Research Institute's Pramod Kumar Joshi and agriculture economist Ashok Gulati are the other three members on the panel.

On January 8, the eighth round of meeting remained inconclusive as the Centre ruled out repealing the three contentious laws claiming nationwide support for the reforms. However, farmer leaders had said that they were ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' would happen only after 'law waapsi'.

Though talks till now have remained inconclusive, in the sixth round held on 30 December last year some common ground was reached on two demands -- decriminalisation of stubble-burning and continuation of power subsidies.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for more than a month now against the three contentious farm laws.

With agency inputs

