The farmers protesting against the newly-enacted farm laws have postponed the planned 1 February march to the Parliament after the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally in Delhi on Tuesday.

Farmer leader Balbir S Rajewal on Wednesday said that the farmers' protest march towards Parliament, which was scheduled to take place on 1 February, stands postponed.

"On Martyrs' Day, we'll hold public rallies across India on behalf of the farmers' agitation. We will also keep a one-day fast. Our March to the Parliament on Feb 1st stands postponed for now due to this (yesterday's violence)," Balbir S Rajewal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The farmer leader from Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) has said that the march has been postponed for now and the next step will be decided in the next meeting.

The decision came in the wake of the 26 January tractor rally that turned violent in the national capital.

Delhi Police on tractor rally clashes

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Wednesday addressed a press conference saying "hardliners took control" of the protest at the Singhu border.

"After five rounds of talk, we approved three routes: Singhu (63 km), Tikri (74 km) and then Gazipur (46 km)," Commissioner Shrivastava said.

"As Republic Day parade was happening, keeping in view of security of Delhi Police, we gave approval on certain terms and conditions but on January 25, we came to know that they are not going to follow the guidelines. Hardliners had taken control of the situation and they started their march at 7.30 am from Singhu Border," he added.

Over 25 cases have been lodged over the violence during Republic Day's tractor march, the Delhi Police informed today.

The cops have detained 200 people in connection with the violence that erupted in several areas of the city as farmers deviated from the fixed time and route and entered the heart of the city.

On provocative speeches, the Delhi Police Commissioner said: "Leaders like Satnam Singh Pannu gave provocative speeches at Makarba chowk. Darshan Pal Singh also violated the agreement. From Ghazipur, they started their movement from 8.30 am while the timing given to them was 12 noon."

With agency inputs

