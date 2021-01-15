Farm laws: Ninth round of farmers-Centre talk ends, next meet on 19 Jan

Farm laws: Ninth round of farmers-Centre talk ends, next meet on 19 Jan1 min read . 05:12 PM IST
The farmers are demanding a complete withdrawal of the three farm laws passed by the BJP-led government at the Centre
The ninth round of talks between the protesting farmers' unions and the central government regarding the contentious agri laws concluded on Friday.
The next meeting between the two groups will be held on 19 January.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at various border points of Delhi since 26 November last year.
Protesting farmer leaders had on Thursday said they will attend the ninth round of talks with the government amid indication that it may be last such meeting with the Centre.
Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) Joginder Singh Ugrahan told PTI, "We are going to hold talks with the government tomorrow. We don't have much hope from the Friday meeting as the government will cite the SC-appointed panel. The government doesn't have good intention to resolve our issues."
